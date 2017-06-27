Tragic Louis to be celebrated by tournament

A village’s annual fete will be tinged with sadness this year.

For while the emphasis at Parbold’s Sunshine Sunday will be on fun, a football tournament will be in memory of 14-year-old schoolboy Louis Simpson who died in a barn fire in January.

A new trophy in Louis’s name will be awarded to the winners of the under-14s tournament which receives the full blessing of his loved ones. Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher, who is a friend of the family, has promised to pop along.

The tournament, for which young teams are now being recruited, is just one of a range of activities taking place at the Alder Lane playing fields, Parbold, from noon until 8pm on July 9.

It will also host some of the best local music talent, DJ Ian Weller, a children’s entertainer, pop-up bouncy castle world, zorb racing, swing boats, hook a duck, shmoo milk shake bar, not to mention a large array of street food, crepes and the “Tipsy Rice Bar”.

To enter a youth football team for under-nines, 12s and 14s ring contact Mbailey@activesoccer.co.uk or ring 0780 095 7612.