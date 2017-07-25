Train chaos in Lancashire after fatality

Major train disruption was reported in Lancashire tonight after a person was killed on the tracks.
Emergency services were dealing with an incident between Preston and Bolton / Wigan North Western which was causing disruption to journeys between these stations.
Services may be cancelled or delayed.
It was anticipated that disruption would continue until 19:30.
TransPennine Express customers were advised that they may use their tickets on Virgin Trains Services between Preston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh.
Train operator Virgin confirmed there had been a fatality.
It happened between Preston and Wigan North Western at around 4.30pm.
Unconfirmed reports said the death happened near Leyland.
