Train derailment causes cancellations between Wigan and Bolton

Rail services Wigan and Bolton have been majorly disrupted this morning (Tuesday) after a train was derailed.

The engineering train came off the track near Westhoughton railway station at around 6am

Disruption is expected to last until at least 10am.

As a result, trains between Wigan and Bolton have either been cancelled or are being diverted through Atherton.

National Rail has confirmed replacement bus services will be in place between Bolton and Wigan Wallgate.

Routes are affected between: Buxton/Huddersfield and Wigan Wallgate/Kirkby, between Manchester Victoria/Buxton and Wigan North Western and between Southport and Manchester Airport.