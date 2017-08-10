Trampoline park closure leaves parents stunned

Upset parents have been left scrambling to rearrange plans for their children after the sudden closure of a Wigan trampoline park.

Oxygen Freejumping, which is based at the Soccerdome in Wigan, has unexpectedly shut its doors blaming “emergency maintenance”.

I had 24 kids turning up - what do I do? I was devastated and annoyed. There aren’t words to describe how angry I am Jo Parkinson

A message posted on its Facebook page said it was closed “until further notice”.

The announcement came as a big shock to parents who had booked parties there or bought passes for the summer.

And six members of staff have since taken up new positions at Velocity Trampoline Park in Marus Bridge.

Jo Parkinson, from Hindley, had booked a party for Sunday for her son Leighton’s seventh birthday.

It had been arranged since September and she said he “couldn’t wait” for the party.

But she received a phone call last Thursday, while on holiday in Dorset, to say it had been cancelled.

Mrs Parkinson said: “I had 24 kids turning up - what do I do? I was devastated and annoyed. There aren’t words to describe how angry I am.”

She contacted Jump Division in Pemberton and fortunately they were able to host the party instead.

But she then had problems getting a refund for the £135 she had paid in cash to Oxygen.

Rather than reimbursing her, she said a further £135 was charged on her bank card. She drove to the Manchester branch on Monday to get her money back in cash and praised the manager there for his help.

Mrs Parkinson said: “There are a lot of people contacting me to say they have not had their refunds.”

Velocity Trampoline Park has also been contacted by parents trying to rearrange their plans.

They have recruited six workers from Oxygen, which closed last Wednesday, and are offering discounts for people who had passes there and want to go to Velocity instead.

Marketing manager Lucy Cullen said: “We have had lots of people phoning us since Wednesday asking if they can book in for last-minute parties.

“They had parties booked in that night and we had to squeeze them in.

“We have also had staff coming over asking for jobs so we have hired a few people.”

Many people took to the Oxygen Freejumping (Wigan) Facebook page to ask questions about their own bookings and seek refunds.

Lindsey Butler wrote: “I am absolutely disgusted in how we have been treated. We have a party booked for my son on Saturday and a friend has informed me of this and NOBODY from Oxygen. I am now trying to get a refund and the main office is saying they cannot find my booking!!!! I need a refund and am now running around with my three children trying to sort a party out for two days time!”

A spokesman for the company said: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies for the sudden closure of Oxygen Freejumping Wigan and any inconvenience or distress this has caused to our customers and fans.

“We’re currently reaching out to everyone with an upcoming jump, pass or party booking to rectify the situation. We are offering a full refund for all customers or the opportunity to move their booking to our Manchester venue.

“We will ensure that no one misses out.

“Unfortunately the site will be closed until further notice.”