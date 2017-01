One lane has been re-opened on the M61 following a HGV fire by the Bolton West Services, say fire services.

Lane three of four is closed between junctions 6 and 8 on the Northbound carriageway.

The fire started on the rear axle of the HGV at around 9am on 23 January, say fire services.

Normal driving conditions are expected between 10am and 10.15am, say Highways England.

It is not thought that anybody was injured during the incident.