Bus strike is called off

A bus strike affecting Manchester-bound services in Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley today has been called off.

Drivers from First Manchester's Bolton depot were due to take part in a second Monday of industrial action.

This would have affected the V1 and V2 services, running along the guided busway, and some school services.

But bosses at First say the strike has been called off after a revised pay offer was presented to staff.

The ballot over the offer will take place next week but the Unite union has called off today's stoppage.

A First spokesman said: "This means services will now run as normal. Unite has agreed to recommend a revised offer and drivers will be balloted next week.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience to date and are hopeful that staff will accept the offer being recommended by Unite, so we avoid further disruption for our customers."

Regular travellers who had a valid ticket for last Monday's strike, on October 2, are being urged to contact the company to find out how they can claim their fare back.