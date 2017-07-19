Campaigners hail victory on Sunday rail services

Politicians are celebrating after transport bosses agreed to introduce Sunday rail services from a station in the borough.

Trains will run every hour from Wigan Wallgate to Liverpool Lime Street stopping at Bryn on Sundays from next May, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has confirmed.

The timetable changes are long overdue and could not come sooner for residents who have wanted to see this change for some time Yvonne Fovargue MP

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue and local ward councillors have welcomed the news after campaigning in elections on the issue and making representations to the authorities in favour of a seven-day rail service on behalf of passengers.

Ms Fovargue said: “I welcome the additional service for Bryn station. The timetable changes are long overdue and could not come sooner for residents who have wanted to see this change for some time.

“We have seen a number of improvements at the station in recent years and while there is still more to be done, the station is a much more inviting place than it was when I first visited after my election in 2010.”

Coun Nathan Murray for Bryn ward said: “The news of the Sunday service at Bryn station is very welcome and will benefit local residents and the area as a whole.

“This is something I strongly campaigned for during my 2015 local election. I will continue to campaign for better disability access and parking provision at the station, however the Sunday service is a great step forward and a positive milestone for the station.”

The new services will involve electric trains and the revised timetable will be introduced in May 2018.

The introduction of Sunday journeys is the latest in a series of boosts for Bryn station in recent years.

Arriva promised investment in the site so that it would be staffed for at least part of the day when it took over the old Northern Rail franchise last year and TfGM said it was very pleased to see this being acted on.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted that Arriva Rail North have fulfilled one of their franchise commitments and introduced, from May 2018, a Sunday service at Bryn station.

“This new service will mean direct links between Bryn and Wigan and Liverpool and will provide much-needed connectivity and travel options.

“Sunday is an extremely busy day and it is right that rail services are provided on a seven day basis connecting passengers with employment and leisure opportunities.

“We will continue to work with all train operators to ensure the best-possible services and timetables are provided for all of Greater Manchester.”