Crash causes rush hour gridlock in Wigan

A teatime road smash is causing rush hour gridlock in Wigan.

A car has crashed on Scot Lane and is causing tailbacks towards Robin Park and Beech Hill.

A Wigan motorist said: "The roads were absolutely gridlocked.

"I could see an ambulance in the middle of the road opposite the petrol station.

"The front of a white car was just visible and it looked pretty badly damaged.

"Traffic was really struggling to get off the Martland Mill estate and the road towards Robin Park was at a standstill.

"There were massive queues all the way through Beech Hill and Springfield and it was very slow as far back as the old Famous Pagefield pub.

"There also looked to be a long line of cars queueing down Frog Lane."

