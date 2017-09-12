Crash on M6 causing serious delays

Serious delays are being experienced by motorists on the M6 after a three-car collision

Tailbacks are forming on the motorway southbound after reports that two lorries and a silver car had been involved in a crash near junction 25 at Bryn, near Wigan, at around 2.50pm.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said that an ambulance and firefighters were en-route to the scene.

She confirmed that the collision appeared to have taken place in the first lane and traffic was still able to drive past the scene.