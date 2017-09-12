Crash on M6 causing serious delays

Serious delays are being experienced by motorists on the M6 after a three-car collision
Tailbacks are forming on the motorway southbound after reports that two lorries and a silver car had been involved in a crash near junction 25 at Bryn, near Wigan, at around 2.50pm.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said that an ambulance and firefighters were en-route to the scene.
She confirmed that the collision appeared to have taken place in the first lane and traffic was still able to drive past the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.