Delays on M6 after multi-car crash

Drivers on the northbound M6 are suffering delays following a multi-vehicle accident on the M6, say police.

The accident happened at around 1pm on August 25 after several vehicles hit each other in lane three between junctions 29 and 30.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of an accident involving several vehicles on the M6.

"We do not believe anybody has been injured, although ambulance services were called as a precaution."

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There is one lane blocked on the M6 due to a collision, crews are on route to scene.

"Please take care on approach."