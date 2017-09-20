Delays on southbound M6 after vehicle fire

Delays are reported on the southbound M6 after a vehicle fire, say police.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill following the incident which happened at junction 27 for Standish.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "The carriageway at J27 M6 SB is likey to be closed for a significant amount of time due to damaged road surface."

The Southbound carriageway is currently closed and Highways England say it is not expected to re-open before 7.30am.

Cars are currently passing the incident using the exit and entry slip roads.

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident and all occupants of the car have been accounted for.

Emergency services remain at the scene.