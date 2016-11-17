Drivers using the M6 in Lancashire warned of road closures

The M6 will be closed overnight on several nights during November to enable essential bridge repairs.

The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am on Sunday (20 November) and again on Friday 2 December. The southbound carriageway will be closed overnight on Monday (21 November) and again on Saturday 3 December. Diversions will operate via the M55 at Broughton and A6.

The bridge which carries the M6 over Westfield Brook, between junction 32 of the motorway at Broughton and junction 33 at Galgate, is being repaired in a £50,000, 2 week project.

"The work includes improving the bridge deck waterproofing and other measures to extend the life of this important structure. Work has been planned to minimise disruption to drivers’ journeys.

"Full closures of both the northbound and southbound carriageways between junction 32 and junction 33 will take place between 8pm and 6am on nights at the start and end of the scheme as traffic management is installed and removed.

"Lane 3 closures along both northbound and southbound carriageways will be needed at times."

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000 for further information.