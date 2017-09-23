Elderly man hospitalised after road collision

An investigation has commenced after a man in his 70s was in collision with a car in Atherton.

Bolton Road remained closed for more than six hours after the incident near to the junction with Upton Road and Douglas Street just before 8pm last night.

Passers-by are said to have administered first aid to the victim before paramedics from North West Ambulance Service arrived on the scene.

The man was treated at the scene for around an hour by the ambulance crew before he was taken to the Royal Bolton Hospital for treatment.

Traffic police closed the road in either direction until after 1am while their enquiries continued.