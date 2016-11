Severe delays are affecting traffic on the Southbound M6 between junctions 21a to 22.

Traffic is queuing between junctions 21a (Croft Interchange) and 21 (Woolston) on the M6 Southbound due to a four car accident.

Delays are reported to be affecting traffic to junction 22 (Newton Le Willows).

A rolling roadblock has been put in place by the police.