Heavy tailbacks for drivers after M6 crash

Motorists were left facing heavy tailbacks on the M6 after a car was left perched on top of the central reservation.



Police have cordoned off one lane of the motorway northbound after a Renault Modus car collided with the barrier close to junction 22 near Lowton at around 6.20am.

Drivers heading southbound out of Wigan have also been delayed by the collision.

A Cheshire Police spokesman confirmed that the car had been heading southbound when the incident occurred.

The driver walked away from the vehicle to the central reservation after the crash, he added.

The vehicle suffered extensive front-end damage and an investigation has been launched by motorway police.

Police say the incident has now been cleared.