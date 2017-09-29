M-way closed after lorry jackknifes

Long rush hour queues formed this morning after the southbound carriageway of the M6 motorway was shut due to a jackknifed lorry.
The incident happened at around 7.40am when the wagon is believed to have skidded and collided with a car, blocking all four lanes near to Preston.
Within 15 minutes traffic was backed up as far as Garstang.
A police spokesman said: “It’s pretty chaotic out there at the moment with the motorway completely closed southbound at a very busy time.
“At the moment the tailbacks are getting longer and longer. Traffic is being diverted via the M55, but it is slow going.
“It is just a case of waiting for the lorry to be moved off the carriageway and the scene to be cleared. But we expect it to be a problem for some time.”
The incident happened near to junction 32. It is not thought there have been any serious injuries.
More Later.
