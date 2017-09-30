M6 motorway at a standstill after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire on the southbound M6 resulted in all three lanes being closed by emergency services.

Fire engines and police units arrived on the scene, between junctions 27 and 26, to block the carriageway and put out the car fire, which is believed to be a 4x4 with a horse trailer attached.

Vehicles were advised to avoid the area if possible, with severe delays between 45 minutes and an hour projected.

All three lanes of the motorway reopened around 4:30pm after the burnt out vehicle was recovered, but delays of up to an hour remain.