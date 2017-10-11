M6 northbound reopens after crash

The M6 northbound has re-opened to traffic following a multi-vehicle accident involving a HGV, say police.

The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 32 and 33 following a serious collision which happened at around 5.45am.

The road was closed for over three-and-a-half hours following the accident which saw two men injured.

Fire crews attended the scene and cut the two men from their vehicles.

One man in his late forties was taken to Royal Preston Hospital suffering with chest pains.

The other man was taken to hospital suffering with leg injuries.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Three fire engines from Preston and Fulwood along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Bamber Bridge attended a road traffic collision involving several vehicles on the M6 northbound.

"Firefighters released two people trapped in vehicles using cutting equipment."

Delays are still reported across Preston and South Ribble with traffic queuing on the A59 in Penwortham.

Highways England reopened two lanes at around 8.30am to released trapped traffic.

Vehicles were diverted off the motorway during the closure and along the A6 which significantly impacted traffic around the north west.