Man cut from lorry after shocking HGV crash in Tarleton

A man was trapped in his lorry following a shocking early morning crash in Tarleton.

The police and fire services were called to the accident on Liverpool Road (A59) at around 5.20am this morning.

Two lorries had collided and a casualty was trapped in one of the vehicles, say fire services.

Firefighters were forced to use hydraulic equipment to rescue the trapped driver of one of the vehicles.

The man, who suffered leg injuries, was transferred to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance services.

Liverpool Road was closed between Tarleton traffic lights and the A581 Croston Road and drivers experienced severe delays.

The road reopened at around 9.45am.