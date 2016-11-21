Man hit by bus in Wigan town centre has died

A man who was critically injured after being hit by a bus is believed to have died.

The 69-year-old suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital after the incident at 9.05am on Saturday.

He had been crossing the road on Hallgate, in Wigan town centre, when he was in a collision with a single-decker bus.

Police have not yet confirmed that he has died, but a relative is understood to have reported his death on social media.

He was named online as Kevin Latham.

Police have been appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate what happened.

PC Phillip Turley, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision to get in touch with police, so we can piece together exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

