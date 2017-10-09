Motorway BLOCKED after vehicle overturns

The M6 northbound is closed after a collision involving an overturned car.

The collision took place within Junction 29 at Bamber Bridge, with traffic diverting using exit and entry slip roads.

North West Motorway Police said: "Vehicle is on its side adjacent to Junction 29 northbound exit slip road, all traffic coming off at Junction 29, avoid the area, heavily congested."

Fire engines and crews from Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Preston attended the scene where firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue two individuals from the vehicle,

The two, along with three others, were taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

North West Air Ambulance were en-route to the location but were not required, with Lancashire Road Police confirming that there were only minor injuries.

The overturned vehicle at Junction 29. Photo: Lancs Road Police.

Delays of an hour and a half were reported by Highways England at 4pm, with congestion all the way to Junction 27.