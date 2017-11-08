Rail chaos inspires online community

If you spend almost as much time commuting as you do complaining about it, this may be the group for you.

One traveller in particular has become so frustrated with late trains and crammed carriages, that she created an online group for people to document their daily struggles.

Kate Anstee created the Facebook group Northern Rail: Ruining People’s Lives On A Daily Basis and has seen almost a thousand people join since its inception just over a fortnight ago.

Wiganers have been affected by a string of rail disruptions in recent months, including regular strikes by the RMT union, who have staged walkouts over Northern Rail’s plans to introduce driver-only trains.

This, along with the daily prospect of a long journey cramped into the corner of a train like sardines, has seen residents joining the Facebook group in droves, to vent about the poor quality of public transport, and also warn others about problems they have encountered.

Kate, from Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, said: “This group is to share your experiences about Northern Rail.

“No doubt there will be some comedy, but the aim is to collate factual testimonies to use as evidence to hold these corporations to account.”

Take even just a cursory glance over the Facebook page and you will see picture after picture of crowded platforms and trains, and departure boards full of delayed or cancelled trains. Members of the group also reveal if and when their complaints to Northern are resolved.

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director at Northern, apologised to customers who have suffered delays or cancellations during their journeys.

He said: “Engineering work, trackside problems and some reliability issues with trains continue to cause problems for customers in and around Manchester. We are aware of these issues and work closely with our colleagues across the rail industry to minimise disruption to our customers.”