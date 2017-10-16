Road closed after farm building collision

A road has been closed off by police after a suspected drug driver crashed into a farm outbuilding.

An investigation is underway after a silver saloon car struck a shippon at Latham House Farm, in Orrell, just after midday.

The car involved in the collision was badly damaged

Serious damage was caused to the front end of the vehicle, which had been travelling along Latham Lane from the direction of Bell Lane and Prescot Lane.

Gillian Morris, of Latham House Farm, said: "It seems to have come across the pavement and hit our shippon.

"It's really fortunate no-one was injured because we got children walking up here to Sir John Rigby College all the time.

"You get drivers speeding down here all the time. It used to be a 20mph near the houses and then they made it 30mph. People come around the corner at all speeds.

Latham Lane, leading up to Latham House Farm

"We just use that building for storage but it will have to be repaired. It's not the first time something like this has happened."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "One man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

"The passenger and the driver were each taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment but there is no update regarding their injuries."

Traffic officers have temporarily closed off the road while they investigate the cause of the collision.