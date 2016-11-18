UPDATE: Lanes closed on M6 after crashes

Delays are expected on the M6 this morning due to a series of accidents.

One lane is closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 30 (M61) and 29 (Lostock Hall) after an accident.

One lane is also currently closed on the Northbound carriageway between junctions 31a (Longridge) and 32 (Broughton) due to an accident.

Further south on the M6 another lane is closed between junctions 25 and 24 Northbound following an earlier accident and overturned car.

Junction 23 of the M6 has been reopened following an earlier incident but there are reports of six miles of slow traffic.

Two lanes are closed on the M6 northbound, J41 - J42 following an earlier HGV fire.