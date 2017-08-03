UPDATE: Long delays on M6 after collision near Leyland

Have your say

Two lanes of the M6 in Lancashire are still closed following a collision involving an HGV this morning.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway near junction 28 at Leyland.

North West Motorway Police have warned motorists using the motorway to expect congestion while the HGV is recovered by heavy wrecker as its gearbox has dropped out.

Lanes one and two are closed between junctions 27 and 28.

Highways England said there are currently two hour delays and that normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 2.45pm and 15.00pm.

The agency are also advising motorists heading north of Preston to join the M62 eastbound at junction 21a of the M6, on to the M60 clockwise then joining the M61 northbound to junction 30.

There are long tailbacks on the motorway.

Lancashire Police said there had been a collision between a lorry and at least one vehicle at 8.20am. There were no injuries.