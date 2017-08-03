UPDATE: M6 reopens after collision near Leyland

Have your say

Two lanes of the M6 in Lancashire, which were closed following a collision involving an HGV this morning, have now reopened.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway near junction 28 at Leyland, leaving drivers facing long delays.

North West Motorway Police warned motorists using the motorway to expect congestion while the HGV was recovered by heavy wrecker as its gearbox had dropped out.

Lanes one and two were closed between junctions 27 and 28.

Highways England said there were two hour delays and that normal traffic conditions were expected to return between 2.45pm and 3.00pm.

The agency are also advised motorists heading north of Preston to join the M62 eastbound at junction 21a of the M6, on to the M60 clockwise then join the M61 northbound to junction 30.

There were long tailbacks on the motorway.

Lancashire Police said there had been a collision between a lorry and at least one vehicle at 8.20am. There were no injuries.