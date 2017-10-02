Villagers set to get a new bus service

Plans have been announced to bring a bus link to a Wigan village which is currently without a public transport link.

Wigan Community Transport (WCT) has confirmed it intends to extend their bookings-only Hindley Local Link service to cover Haigh.

Currently the bus route provides a popular minibus route between Hindley Green, Hindley, Aspull, Ince and Platt Bridge.

But a Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) sub-committee has been told that WCT will take on the extension.

Coun John Hilton, who represents the Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward on Wigan Council, said: “I am absolutely delighted that something like this is being done for the villagers of Haigh.

“It’s something I’ve been campaigning for over a number of years because there’s been nothing in the way of public transport there.

“People living in Butcherfield Row have faced a long walk down Haigh Road to get to the shops so this will be very welcome.”

In a report to the TfGm committee Alison Chew, interim head of bus services, said: “It is proposed to extend the area covered by the Hindley Local Link service to include the village of Haigh...which lacks any bus service.

“It is recommended the Local Link service is extended to allow residents to access public transport. The Hindley service is operated by Wigan Community Transport, who have agreed to extend the service area to cover Haigh for no extra cost.

“It is not expected this extension will lead to a significant increase in demand but it does mean residents of a village that has no public transport provision will now be able to access the public transport network.”

TfGM officials will publicise the extension.