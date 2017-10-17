Weekend work on guided busway

Residents are being warned to plan journeys in advance ahead of a weekend of work on the guided busway.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) warned the entire route from Leigh to Ellenbrook will be shut on Saturday October 21 and Sunday October 22.

Improvement work taking place means there will be no Vantage services between East Bond Street in Leigh and Newearth Road in Salford while V1 and V2 services will operate along road diversions.

Alternative bus stops will be in use but the interchange on Astley Street in Tyldesley will remain open.

Works will be complete to allow services to operate as usual in time for the first bus on the morning of Monday October 23.

TfGM accepted that some delays over the weekend would be inevitable.

Transport and event planning lead, John Fryer, said: “Essential improvement work on the guided busway will mean significant changes to Vantage services this weekend.

“To help minimise disruption and ensure a smoother journey our advice is to plan ahead, be prepared, and think about all your travel choices. Customers should allow extra time to complete their journey."

Travel updates can be found by following @OfficialTFGM on Twitter and more information is available online at www.tfgm.com

Residents can also ring 0161 244 1000 between 7am and 8pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 8pm at weekends and bank holidays.