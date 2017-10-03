Wigan holidaymakers hit by airline collapse

Wiganers have been booking new flights for holidays, weddings and other celebrations after airline Monarch went into administration.



People across the borough had booked seats to fly to a range of destinations, but were left shocked when the firm collapsed at 4am yesterday.

Monarch airlines

Some 300,000 future bookings have been cancelled as a result of the company’s failure.

Around 110,000 Monarch Airlines customers will be repatriated, with flights at no extra cost to passengers, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Dave Cox, from Golborne, was due to fly home from Tenerife today and said he was “hopeful” of getting back to the UK.

He told the Post yesterday: “Current state of play is we have been told to turn up at airport tomorrow at the normal time. We are on a timeshare complex (Las Rosas, Los Gigantes) and are doing a fab job of keeping us updated.

"Tomorrow is a big transfer day for timeshare in Tenerife, lots of worried people.”

Hayley Sneddon, from Hindley, is in Lanzarote celebrating her silver wedding anniversary with her husband.

But yesterday they were told they would have to pay for their accommodation again due to Monarch’s collapse or find somewhere else to stay.

She said she was “so upset but angry at the same time” and the cost would not be covered by her insurers.

She said: “Enjoyed our stay so far but now a nightmare. Going to either have to hope atol sort it out or pay by tomorrow morning. I feel really sorry for the families here our bill is €458 saw on list some owe over €1000.”

Shaun Vincent and fiancée Stacey Slater were planning to fly to Malaga to get married next month, along with 37 guests.

But yesterday they had to find 18 seats for the wedding party on alternative flights.

Shaun, from Scholes, said: “I’ve had very little info from them yet and Stacey has rebooked the flights with Jet2. Just a bit upset that we don’t know if we can get a refund.”

A Wiganer due to fly to Malaga on Sunday, who asked not to be named, said: “All that we know is we won’t lose our money. We haven’t a clue what is happening. It’s disheartening to think you work hard for something like this to happen.”

Many people took to our Wigan Today Facebook page to share their concerns.

Susan Seddon said: “Party of 7 supposed to be going on a once in a lifetime Lapland holiday in December yes we most likely get money back but the chance of getting another trip is looking slim booked really early this year paid full amount last week.”

Lisa Orrell said: “Yes my mum was flying to Lanzarote at 10 this morning and got a text at 4am saying it’s cancelled but they’ve managed to get new flights n now flying out at 2 pm today.”