Wiganers have their say on new bus station

Wigan residents have had their say on how the town’s new bus station will eventually look.

International artists Neil Musson and Jono Retallick have been talking about their thinking on the new hub, which is currently under construction.

And the duo have been encouraging passengers to share their experiences of bus travel in the borough, which could form part of the interchange’s presentation.

The artists took over the music room at Queens Hall Methodist Mission to stage two day-long workshops.

Part of their efforts have included creating a collaborative map, of local landmarks and exploring local dialect terms.

Speaking after they were appointed, Neil said: “We’re passionate about weaving art into public spaces to capture the imagination of local people and enhance a sense of belonging.”

Other commissions developed by the pairing have included the 2012 London Olympics and projects of airports, hotels, schools and hospitals around the country.

Their initial soundings about the initiative were taken in July during two public events at the old bus station and the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

The new bus station, which has been funded as part of the government’s Growth Deal programme and is being overseen by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), will include improved waiting areas for passengers, a ticket and information outlet and better shops.

Work began on the new bus station at the end of July, with services relocating to temporary stops on New Market Street, Hallgate, Richmond Street, Downing Street, King Street, Library Street and Parsons Walk.

TfGM believes the construction phase will take around 18 months to complete.