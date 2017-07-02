Tributes after death of amateur rugby league player

The rugby community is in mourning after the death of an amateur player.

The man was playing for Culcheth Eagles in a match away at Runcorn ARLFC yesterday.

He has not been named by the club, but he is believed to be from Leigh.

A club statement released on Saturday said: "In light of this afternoon's tragic events we appreciate the sentiments of the extended rugby league family, but could we please ask for everyone to be, at this time, respectful of the family's privacy, giving them time to pass on the sad news to those who need to know.

"The club will release a full statement as soon as is appropriate."

The rugby community has been sharing its condolences and tributes are being paid online.

On Twitter, Leigh East ARLFC said: "All our junior team will be taking part in a minutes silence today for our former player who sadly lost his life playing for Culcheth Eagles."

Sharing the statement from Culcheth Eagles, Wigan Warriors said: "The thoughts of everyone at the Warriors is with all of those affected by this tragedy."

Brighouse Rangers said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Culcheth Eagles player that sadly passed away yesterday #RLFamily"