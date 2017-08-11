Tributes paid to rising star who lived the dream

Rising star Jamie was the reigning Manx Grand Prix SuperTwins champion, writes journalist Richard Bean, a family friend of the Hodsons.

And he made a hugely impressive Isle of Man Tourist Trophy debut in June, finishing 10th on the ER Kawasaki.

He had progressed to racing “between the hedges” after a decade as a multi-class champion at Liverpool’s Aintree and Darley Moor (Ashbourne, Derbys) circuits.

In a recent interview, Jamie had spoken about “living the dream” in pursuing a blossoming road racer career.

Jamie was a cornerstone of the family business JGH - named after his beloved and supportive late grandparents Jack and Gladys Hodson.

He grew up in ear protectors, his pram parked trackside watching his dad roar past at race circuits around the country with mum Carol.

Neighbours in Bryn remember a little lad peddling furiously around the family’s Bryn cul-de-sac, racing his young mates.

He would, of course, pretend to be his hero, the late Northern Irishman and TT legend Joey Dunlop, whose nephews Michael and William are the sport’s new top torch bearers.

Later, he progressed to an electric motorbikes to zoom around the paddock.

But despite being literally born into the “family business”, dad Jim didn’t encourage either son to take to the Tarmac and chase the chequered flag themselves.

Indeed, it could be argued he actively discouraged them.

Concerned about the huge potential financial cost and, of course, the well-stated risks, he steadfastly refused to buy them their own race bikes as they started to make a way in the sport.

Which is why both only started competing when they left school and got jobs and were able to fully fund it themselves, starting in 125cc class before progressing to the 600cc machines.

But Jim was always there with solid advice and guidance once they decided that was what they wanted to do. Mum Carol was always at trackside offering a gentle and unwavering support.