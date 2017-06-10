Tributes pour in after Wigan dad-to-be’s death

The death of a young father-to-be has rocked the community with hundreds of heartfelt tributes being left to the “one in a million” Wiganer.

Joe Greenall, 24, died on June 4 leaving friends, family and colleagues “shocked” and “devastated” by his death.

The former Wigan Sea Cadet who then went on to a career with the Royal Marines, has been described as the “funniest lad” a “top soldier” and one of the “greatest people on Earth”.

Tributes have poured in for Joe, including a number from his pregnant partner, Rebekah Fletcher.

Rebekah, who also has a young son, said: “Thank you Joe not for being my best friend, not for showing unconditional love to me and my son who you worshiped beyond belief, but for giving me the best gift any man could.

“Our baby Greenall who will have your curly nose, your beautiful eyes and hopefully your character because you are one in a million. I feel like someone’s ripped my soul from my body.

“Thank you for the endless laughs, the memories and impact you have left on mine and Zach’s life. Until we meet again my Joe.”

Hundreds of tributes have been posted online for Joe, who had an impressive career with the British naval forces, spending his youth building his skills with the sea cadets.

PO (SCC) Anne Almond, commanding officer, has said she remembers Joe as he loved to be out on the water sailing.

“Joe was a bright young lad, who displayed our Corp values in everything he did,” she added. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Among Joe’s countless heartbroken loved ones is his brother, Nathan, who posted an emotional tribute on social media.

He said: “Yesterday I lost one of the greatest people on earth my brother.

“You were such a loving and caring brother who just wanted what was best for me. I know me and you was adopted when we was young but I saw you as my own blood. Words won’t ever describe my love for you.

“Joe you were such a dork but you were my dork and I wanted to do so much with you. One day I’ll get to have a pint with you wherever you are but for now rest in peace my brother I love you always.”