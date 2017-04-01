Tributes pour in for popular cadet Jason

Tributes have been paid to tragic teenager Jason Monks whose body was discovered in Wigan woodland.

Friends and teachers at the teenager’s former school, Hindley High, have paid heartfelt tributes to Jason and passed on condolences to his family.

Dr Ian Butterfield, head of Hindley High School, said: “The whole school community is saddened by this tragic news and our hearts go out to the family.

“We are working closely with specific agencies to ensure support is available to pupils and staff during this difficult time.” Jason, who was an army cadet, was remembered by his peers for his good sense of humour.

Lauren Kenny posted on Facebook along with a picture of a group of the young cadets, saying: “You were so funny at cadets. Can’t believe you are not here anymore, we all gonna miss you.

“You won’t be forgotten. Alll my thoughts are with your family.”

Julie Cunningham also wrote: “RIP Jason. Such sad news. A lovely well-mannered lad. You will be greatly missed.”

Bolton Coroner’s Court confirmed that it has received official reports of Jason’s death.

According to the court, inquiries are ongoing and no date has yet been set for the opening of the inquest.