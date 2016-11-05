Tributes to popular teen who died on railway line

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after being hit by a train.

David Edwards-Gill, from Wigan, aged just 16, was pronounced dead following the tragedy on the track in the Boars Head area of Standish just before 8.15pm last Saturday, October 29.

Devastated friends of the aspiring male model and Wigan and Leigh College student have launched a fund-raising page to raise £5,000 to help his grieving family pay for his funeral.

As the community reeled shock from the tragedy, many of them took to social media to express their sadness at David’s sudden death.

Mel Hall wrote: “It’s so mad how one minute someone can be here and the next minute gone RIP David Edwards such a nice lad!! What a shock.”

Adrian Cifra said: “RIP David Edwards taken away too soon pal, only just seen you the other day in college! Can’t believe what has happened.”

Amanda Trezise Lawrence added: “I will never forget him or stop missing him. You are always in our thoughts.”

Josh Jackson Brown wrote: “Hopefully see you again some day big lad love you loads.”

Ellesse Aspinall wrote: “Gone but never forgotten! We’ve had loads of good memories together! Shared things with each other! Love you David.”

Mikey Gallagher said: “RIP bro make sure they look after you.”

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they were called along with the North West Ambulance Service following reports a person had been hit by a train and later named the victim as David.

A BTP spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious. an inquest into David’s death was opened at Bolton Coroners’ Court on Friday and adjourned pending further investigations until March 8.”

Specialist officers are supporting the family, who have asked for privacy as they grieve David.

A spokesman for Wigan and Leigh College said: “The college would like to send its condolences to the family and friends of David Edwards-Gill. David was an enthusiastic public services student who joined the college in September 2016.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/david-gills-funeral.