Trio deny rape charges

The trial of two Wigan Warriors Academy players has now opened at Bolton Crown Court.

Lewis Heckford, 20, and Declan O’Donnell, 19, along with former Wigan Academy player Bradley Lawrence, 22, are facing charges for an alleged rape and sexual assault. They deny all charges.

O’Donnell, of Concorde Avenue, Wigan, has been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Heckford, of Malvern Mews, Wakefield, and Lawrence, of Causeway Road, Seaton, Workington, are both charged with one count of rape.