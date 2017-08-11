Tutor faces cancer head on for charity

A Wigan cancer patient who worked throughout her treatment is now giving back to the charity behind her recovery.

Deborah Ryan, 48, from Platt Bridge, is this week receiving her last stint of radiotherapy since learning she had cancer in October. But the admirable working mum-of-two has not let that stop her raising money for Wigan Infimary’s cancer treatment centre, in partnership with The Christie.

Deborah said: “I found out I had breast cancer on

October 7 last year. At the time I thought ‘what have I done to deserve this?’.

“I have to have a mastectomy and 18 lymph nodes removed, 11 were infected. I like to think I got it so it will leave someone else alone. I will be on drugs for at least 10 years, and there is no guarantee that all the cancer will have gone.”

Instead of letting the side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy bring her down, Deborah threw herself back into her work as a driving instructor straight after Christmas, and into fundraising for the people looking after her.

“They have been absolutely fabulous,” she explained. “All the staff are really, really nice. I just can’t say enough about them.

“I think working helped in a way, I do enjoy it and it has kept my mind off the treatment. I did have to work, I had no choice. Because my partner works as well I wasn’t entitled to any help from the Government.”

The Ryan family have helped to organise a barbecue, which will take place at Spring View Rugby Club on Hatfield Close in Ince.

The charity bash will take place from 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Entry is free, with food on offer and a variety of stalls and a raffle with prizes from numerous local businesses, including Deborah herself who is giving away free driving lessons.