Two in hospital after collision

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision on a busy road in Wigan town centre.



Emergency services were called to New Market Street outside Wigan and Leigh College at around 12.10pm on Thursday.

They found a damaged black BMW close to the junction with Parson's Walk and two people who had been travelling in it complaining of neck pains.

The man and woman were also both treated for shock by paramedics and taken to Wigan Infirmary. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The fire service said they believe a second car was involved in the collision but it drove off from the scene.

Emergency services guided traffic around the incident to avoid having to close the road, although buses had to be diverted.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended the scene.