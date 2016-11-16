Two men and a woman from Wigan arrested in murder probe

Three people from Wigan have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 37 year-old woman from Wigan, a 28 year-old man from Wigan, a 30 year-old man from Wigan and a 29 year-old man from St Helens have all been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the murder of Blake Brown in Aigburth on Monday, October 24.

All four are in custody today and will be questioned by detectives.