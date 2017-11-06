Two men arrested for murder as investigation continues

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attempted theft on a Wigan estate.



The suspects, aged 24 and 27 years old, have been arrested after detaining a man suspected of theft during the incident. They remain in custody.

Police at the scene of the incident in Nicol Mere Drive, Ashton

Police were called this morning (Monday) at around 3.15am to reports of an attempted theft on Nicol Mere Drive in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

On arrival, officers found that a man in his 20s had been detained and become unresponsive. He was rushed to Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, where he later died.

Detective Superintendent Joanne Rawlinson of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “My thoughts are with the family of this man at this extremely difficult time.

“This investigation is currently in its very early stages and we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances that have led to this man’s death.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“If anyone has any information, no matter how trivial, I would urge you to contact us as it may prove vital to our investigation.”

A cordon was put in place at the junction of Bryn Road and Nicol Mere Drive following the early morning incident, which later caused school-run chaos for parents taking children to the nearby Nicol Mere Primary School.

School staff took to Facebook to advise parents to leave extra time for the school run to accommodate for the blocked roads and increased police presence.

Coun Nathan Murray, who represents Bryn ward, issued a statement following the events.

He wrote: “Police are keen that any information from members of the public is passed to them.

“They have also stressed the importance of reassuring members of the public that there is no on-going risk and that the police are investigating the incident as a top priority.”

Police yesterday launched a probe into the matter, with several residents reporting that officers were going from door to door in the area to ask if anyone had seen or heard anything between 2am and 5am.

By 2pm on Monday morning, the cordon was still in place at Nicol Mere Drive, with one entrance to the estate open as usual and the other cordoned off from Bryn Road.

Officers patrolled one of the to check who was entering the estate.

Forensic officers remained at the scene throughout the afternoon, and a bike could be seen in the middle of the road within the inner cordon, along with a small tent surrounded by officers.

Senior investigators continued to arrive at the scene throughout the day.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 233 of 06/11/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.