Two men taken to hospital after stabbing

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in Wigan.



Police and the air ambulance attended the incident near Bramble House in Worsley Hall on Saturday October 21.

Initial reports suggested there had been a stabbing and this was confirmed when officers found two wounded men with what Greater Manchester Police (GMP) described as serious injuries.

They were taken to hospital where their condition is currently unknown.

Police were called to Buchanan Road by the ambulance service at 3.56pm on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers at the back of the community centre.

Local reports suggested the incident was related to a robbery in the area, but this could not be verified.

Residents took to social media to express their shock and sadness at what had happened.

Pictures posted on Facebook showed the helicopter on a patch of open land, but it is not clear if it was used to airlift the men who had been stabbed or if they were taken to hospital by road.

GMP said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 1494 of October 21, or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.