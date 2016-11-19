Two taken to hospital after rush hour collision

This was the scene of chaos after two cars crashed during the morning rush hour.

A garden wall was demolilshed after the vehicles collided and careered across Warrington Road, Spring View, one ending up on the pavement.

The North West Ambulance Service, which sent two vehicles, said that two casualties, one of whom was a woman, were taken to Wigan Infirmary but their conditions are not known.

A passer-by said it was suggested that the vehicles had skidded on a patch of spilt diesel.

The collision, near to the former Spring View Police Station and a thankfully unoccupied at the time, bus stop caused long tailbacks in the Ince and Platt Bridge areas as the scene was investigated and the wreckage cleared away.