Uke club members walk away from road smash

Two members of Wigan Ukulele Society escaped unscathed after a road smash in Burscough. Police closed Square Lane after the accident between a Fiat 500 and Mercedes Benz C class.

Both airbags on the Merc inflated and the Fiat was left embedded in a wall near the junction with Richmond Avenue.

The road was closed for around an hour following the crash at 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger in the Merc were uninjured but unable to join friends at the ukelele club for a practice.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Paramedics were called, and a man suffered chest injuries and a woman suffered a bump to the head. A 63-year-old woman has since been arrested for driving while unfit through drink.”