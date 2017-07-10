Unattended cooking bursts into flames

Firefighters have attended a Wigan home after an unattended grill burst into flames.

Wigan fire crews were called to a house on Poolstock Lane at around 4.20pm after the resident called to report a kitchen fire.

On arrival the team saw the fire had burnt itself out but had to spend half an hour clearing smoke from the property.

Watch manager Alex Sugden said: "They were very lucky as they didn't have working smoke detectors. As this is a private rented property we are going to be following this up with the landlord.

"When cooking people should keep all appliances and utensils clean, be present when cooking and make sure the property has working smoke alarms."

The family escaped from the property with no injuries.