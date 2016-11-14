Undercover blitz on phone using drivers

Police are to go undercover in a bid to catch Wigan motorists using their phone at the wheel.

At the launch of a festive crackdown, the Greater Manchester Chief Constable said using a mobile while driving was as dangerous as drink-driving.

Ian Hopkins said the initiative will see officers targeting main routes around the county to enforce the law and educate drivers. And as of today officers are using undercover and marked vehicles to catch people in the run-up to Christmas. The force is supporting a national week of action highlighting the risks and serious penalties folk face for phoning while driving.

Mr Hopkins said: “It is time for drivers to take personal responsibility for what they do when in charge of a vehicle. The consequences of using a mobile while behind the wheel are huge and can lead to people being seriously injured or killed. It leaves families devastated and we must stop it now.

“No-one would think of getting into a car with someone who has been drinking alcohol in the driving seat so why would you put yourself at risk when someone uses a mobile. We can all make a difference by urging people to think about their actions. Parents would never drink and drive with their children in the car, so they should never use a mobile when driving. The message is simple put it out of sight until you have finished your journey. Avoid the temptation by putting it in a bag, the boot of your car or the glove box.

“We can all play our part to make this as unacceptable as drink-driving. I am calling on the manufacturers of cars and mobile phones to work together to introduce technology that will prevent people using phones when driving except through hands-free kits.”