UPDATE: Aircraft crash lands into Lancashire field

A light aircraft has performed an emergency landing in a field in Lancashire.

Firefighters rushed to the scene after the plane came down in a farmer’s field close to the A59 at Parbold.

The light aircraft was carrying the pilot and one passenger, neither of whom were hurt.

A spokesman for Lancashire fire and rescue said: “We sent three fire engines and a drone to the scene.

“Firefighters have now located the aircraft and established that it landed safely in a farmer’s field near Mains Lane. There were no injuries.”