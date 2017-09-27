UPDATE: Man's life 'hangs in the balance' following glamping pod fire

A man trapped in a blazing glamping pod alongside his girlfriend is "critically ill" in hospital.



Rob McDonnell, from Orrell, was taken to Whiston Hospital following the late night fire at a campsite in Kingsley, near Northwich.

Shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday night, fire crews were called to the blaze at the Lady heyes Caravan and Camping Site.

Both Lydia and Rob were taken to Whiston Hospital, which has a specialist burns unit, to be treated for serious injuries.

A family member said:: "He is critically ill on a ventilator and has got serious internal burns to his windpipe and lungs and is heavily sedated in the intensive care unit at Whiston Hospital.

"Rob hasn't woken up yet and his life is hanging in the balance."

Rob's mum, Louise, 48, also spoke out for the first time since the incident. She said: ""He is in a bad way and is still sedated in hospital. I'm sure the two of them will be fine, they are young and will get through it."

Louise said her son and his girlfriend, Lydia Wadsworth, had gone on a weekend getaway when they became trapped inside the burning glamping pod.

Lydia, 20, from Winstanley, is in the intensive care unit being treated for burns and a “severely” damaged respiratory system following the incident.

The young couple were both dragged to safety from the small wooden building by brave members of the public who were alerted to the fire after hearing Lydia's screams.

Initial fire investigations suggest the blaze was caused by rain-soaked clothes catching light after they had been put too close to a log burner to dry.

The former Cansfield High School pupil’s Facebook page was updated by family members to let friends know about her progress.

They posted: “Just to let you all know Lydia is currently being nursed in critical care at Whiston Hospital following being trapped in a fire in a glamping pod.

“She can’t speak as she has a ventilation pipe which blocks her voice box, however she has written to ask if we’d write a message to her friends and family thanking them for their kind wishes at such a difficult time.

“She has seven per cent burns to her right arm and severe damage to her respiratory system but is making positive progress which is what we are trying to focus on.

“The nursing team here are outstanding and we cannot praise them enough for their efforts since she’s been admitted.

“Thanks again for all your well wishes, both ourselves and Lydia really appreciate them. Love Lydia and family.”

Hundreds of messages have poured in for the Winstanley woman as she recovers with family and friends by her side. One family member wrote: “I am so so sorry to hear about Lydia please give her our love and best wishes what a shock for everyone our beautiful girl...you are all in our prayers and thoughts.”

Leila Gibbons, a close friend of Lydia’s wrote: “I couldn’t be prouder of how strong you have been so far, with you every single step of the way all of you. PS you looked as beautiful as ever today, I love you forever my bestie.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Runcorn, Widnes and Lymm were called to a fire in a camping pod at the Lady Heyes Caravan and Camping Site on Kingsley Road, Kingsley, at 11.35pm on Saturday. A spokesman said: “Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“Two people who were inside the pod were rescued by members of the public prior to the arrival of the fire crews. “One male, suffering from smoke inhalation, and one female, suffering from burns, were taken to hospital by paramedics.

“Crews were at the scene for one hour and 50 minutes. “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but it is believed to have been started accidentally.”

Cheshire Police said they had been called to the incident, but it was not suspicious and so officers were not required.