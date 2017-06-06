UPDATED: Daughter 'worried sick' as police join hunt for missing mum

A Wigan girl is frantically appealing for help after her mum went missing on Sunday night.

Shelley Halliwell, 32, from Bryn, left her home at around midnight on Sunday night and was last seen next to Wigan train station on Wallgate although the time of this sighting is still unknown.

Her daughter, Morgan, has put out an emotional plea to try and find her saying that her disappearance is "completely out of character" and that the family is "worried sick".

In her Facebook post, which has been shared hundreds of times, she said: "Please help find my mum. This is Shelley's daughter, she has been missing since Sunday night and left around 12 midnight.

"The police have been informed and she is on a high priority, she was last seen near Wigan train station but the time is unknown yet.

"This is completely out of character if you have heard anything on her whereabouts please let me know me and both my brothers need our mum so please message either this account or my account Morgan Halliwell or contact the police if you know anything (also please share).

"Mum if you see this please come home we are worried sick."

Shelley is white, around 5ft 2ins, of medium build with shoulder-length, straight blonde hair. It is believed she is wearing black trainers, black leggings and a black waterproof jacket with the word ‘Echo’ on the front.

Police Constable Helen Wild of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “It’s totally out of character for Shelley to have left the house without telling her family and our concerns are growing for her welfare as she hasn’t made contact with anyone since she left.

“Her husband and three young children are desperate to find her and bring her home.”

If anyone sees Shelley, please contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.