Updated: Man taken to hospital following rush-hour smash with HGV in Wigan

Police say a man has been taken to hospital after an horrific head-on crash in the Wigan evening rush hour.

Firefighters spent more than an hour cutting the occupants of a black Vauxhall Zafira from its wreckage following the collision with an HGV on Pemberton Road at Winstanley shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday.

The wreckage on Billinge Road, Winstanley

A police spokesman said: “At 4.20pm on Wednesday 21 December 2016, police were called to Pemberton Road in Winstanley, Wigan, to reports of a collision.

“A black vehicle was involved in a collision with a blue tipper truck.

“A man has been taken to hospital.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 1410, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

No details were given on the condition of the man.

An onlooker said: “It looked a terrible mess. I can’t imagine anyone survived that crash in the car it was that badly damaged. The fire brigade were a long time trying to free whoever was inside.”

The main road was sealed off as emergency services continue to work at the scene, causing major traffic disruption.