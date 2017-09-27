UPDATED: Police seal off lane after discovery of 49-year-old man

A body has been discovered by a dog walker in a wooded area in Wigan.



Police and an ambulance crew are in attendance after a person is understood to have been discovered hanging in the Hall Lane area.

The emergency services have closed off the area from Leyland Mill Lane while the incident is dealt with.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "At around 8am, police were called to reports that a body had been found on Leyland Mill Lane in Whitley.

"Emergency services attended and found a 49-year-old man who had sadly died. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file has been passed to the coroner."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 412 of September 27 or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The discovery is believed to have been made by a dog walker.